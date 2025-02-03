Man charged with 4 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder in 2024 Miami shooting

A man accused of injuring four people during a 2024 shooting in Miami was arrested, police said.

Toddrese Armond Sutton, 19, is facing several charges, including four counts of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to Miami Police, on Nov. 25, officers arrived in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 59th Street in Liberty City after receiving a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 1:20 p.m.

In an arrest report, officers were told by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office that four males were located inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

A day after the shooting, the arrest report states officers went to the hospital and obtained an audio recording from one of the victims who said he was sitting in the back of the vehicle when the shots were fired. The victim told officers that he saw a black vehicle during the shooting but didn't see anyone.

The fourth victim told officers he suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot, the arrest report said.

Another interview was conducted with a third victim who told detectives that he was picked up by the others at his home. He said he was looking at his phone when the shooting happened and suffered gunshot wounds to his left foot and right calf.

As detectives continued their investigation and kept speaking with the victims, a passenger who was in the car told detectives that the driver stopped the car on Northwest 59th Street in front of an unknown house, the report said.

The victim told detectives that he saw Sutton and another person wearing black hoodies as they walked towards their vehicle, which prompted him to tell the driver to leave. He also told detectives that he wore a ski mask while he was in the car.

After Sutton made his way towards the car, the arrest report said, he asked the victim "Are you Nuke?" and told him to take off his ski mask to identify him.

After he took his mask off, the victim said, Sutton pulled out a gun and began shooting. The victim lowered his head and suffered several gunshot wounds.

When provided a lineup of possible suspects, the victim was able to identify Sutton as the one who shot him and the three others.

Detectives on Jan. 31 located Sutton and he was arrested.