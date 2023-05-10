Man Charged With Allegedly Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl Inside Little Havana Home: Police

A man was arrested and charged with allegedly molesting a young girl when she was a 10-year-old inside of his home in Little Havana.

Alexis Sanchez Leyva, 46, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation as well as attempted battery.

According to an arrest report, the victim - who is now 11 - told police she was at Leyva's house approximately one year ago when the incident took place.

The victim told police she was watching a movie in Leyva's bed when he joined her and began touching both her private parts and her inner thigh. The victim ran out of the room and outside of the home crying.

Leyva allegedly came up behind the victim, hit her with a closed fist and told her not to say anything according to a police report.

Leyva initially denied knowing the victim before later admitting he was former friends with her parents. He denied all charges and was taken into custody.