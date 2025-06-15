Man charged with attempted murder after shooting father in Miami: Police

A man was arrested on Sunday after being accused of shooting his father in Miami, police said.
Adrian Garcia, 25, was charged with attempted murder with a firearm.
According to Miami Police, officers responded to a home Saturday night after receiving a domestic call involving a son who shot his father.
Police said Garcia's father was located and fire rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Garcia was then found and taken into custody at 60 Avenue and West Flagler Street.