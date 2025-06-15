Man charged with attempted murder after shooting father in Miami: Police

A man was arrested on Sunday after being accused of shooting his father in Miami, police said.

Adrian Garcia, 25, was charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Miami Police, officers responded to a home Saturday night after receiving a domestic call involving a son who shot his father.

Police said Garcia's father was located and fire rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Garcia was then found and taken into custody at 60 Avenue and West Flagler Street.