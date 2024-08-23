Opa-locka

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Opa-locka commission candidate

According to the report, the fight was over two men supporting other candidates over Chris Davis for the city commission seat.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after a fight ended with someone shooting at a candidate for Opa-locka's city commission.

According to a police report, commission candidate Chris Davis was walking on Rutland Street Wednesday night when Tommy Johnson confronted him, and they started fighting. Then Davis and Anthony Mitchell fought, Davis told police.

According to the report, the fight was over the two men supporting other candidates over Davis for the city commission seat.

Davis then ran away and “looked back and saw Mr. Johnson in a tactical one-knee stance, appearing to get ready to shoot at him," the report said.

Davis then got in his car, and as he was driving away, he heard several gunshots, the report said. He later noticed a bullet hole in the driver's door.

Mitchell, who was charged with attempted felony murder, appeared in court Thursday, where the defense told the judge there was "nothing indicating that Mitchell advanced at any point or encouraged any shooting," and that it made "no sense" why he's facing attempted murder "when he's not the shooter, did not give anyone a gun, was not participating in any shooting whatsoever."

NBC6 reached out to Davis Thursday night and have not heard back. Mitchell is back in court Friday.

There’s no word on what charges Johnson is facing. The report said Johnson denied following Davis and shooting at him.

