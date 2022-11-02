Man Charged With Attempted Murder After ‘Slap Box' Fight at Pembroke Pines Bar

Police arrested a Pembroke Pines man on charges that he allegedly assaulted a man early Sunday morning outside a bar following what officers said was a mutual "slap box" fight.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. outside Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill, located at 8333 Pines Boulevard.

Police said one of the men, later identified as 33-year-old Eric Rodriguez, was involved in the fight in the parking lot with the victim. The fight escalated and the victim was knocked to the ground, according to the report.

Rodriguez began to punch and kick the victim, knocking the victim unconscious. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Rodriguez on Tuesday and charged him with one count of attempted murder.