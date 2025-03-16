Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 in Deerfield Beach

Two people are recovering Sunday morning after they were stabbed in Deerfield Beach overnight and a suspect was arrested, deputies said.

Thelson Smith, 51, is facing two charges of attempted murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Southwest First Terrace.

Once at the scene, two victims were found suffering from stab wounds they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

BSO then found and arrested Smith.

The conditions of the two victims are not known.

