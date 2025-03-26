Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman 5 times in Pompano Beach: BSO

A man accused of stabbing a woman five times in Pompano Beach was arrested on Tuesday, deputies said.

Aaron Garcia, 35, is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his court appearance, a judge denied him bond.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Garcia also has an immigration hold.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, deputies were told that a woman was dropped off at North Broward Medical Center with several stab wounds.

An arrest report said deputies were able to review CCTV footage, which showed the woman being dropped off by someone who drove a green van.

As detectives continued to investigate, they were able to find the van that matched the CCTV footage in

Pompano Beach, the report said.

When deputies looked inside the van through its windows, the report said, they saw large amounts of blood between the driver's and passenger's front seat, a woman's purse and a pink cellphone that was also covered in blood.

Deputies said the van had a for-sale sign with a number that matched a call made to 911 that was placed on Sunday.

In that call, an operator said a male was hitting a woman and the line was disconnected, the report said.

Deputies were able to find the registered owner of the van and he provided them with a sworn statement that he recently sold the van.

The following day, detectives made contact with Garcia and during a search, they found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said.

The report also said Garcia was found wearing socks that had blood stains and he also had dried blood stains on his hands.

Deputies then took Garcia into custody.

The victim remains in critical condition.