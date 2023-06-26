Man charged with attempted murder in attack that left Miami-Dade officer hospitalized

A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after an attack on a Miami-Dade Police officer that left the cop hospitalized Sunday, officials said.

George Theo Knowles III, 32, is facing attempted murder, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and trespassing charges, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the incident happened Sunday morning at the RaceTrac at 11201 Southwest 216th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections George Knowles

Officer Alexander Gattorno had responded to the business for reports of a man who was refusing to leave the gas station.

When he arrived, Gattorno encountered Knowles, and ordered Knowles to stay seated until his backup arrived, the report said.

Knowles "became increasingly agitated and stood up rapidly" and Gattorno unholstered his Taser and aimed it at Knowles, the report said.

Knowles then lunged at the officer with a closed fist, and Gattorno deployed his Taser twice but it had no effect, the report said.

That's when Knowles started repeatedly punching Gattorno in the face and head as the two struggled and fell to the ground, the report said.

Gattorno was able to get control of Knowles, and backup officers arrived and took him into custody, the report said.

The entire incident was captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

Gattorno was "profusely bleeding" and had to be taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had a broken nose and a deep cut in the back of his head that required staples, the report said.

While in custody, Knowles told another officer "Ain't nothing wrong with me. I split him in his s---. I hope he dies," the report said.

The report noted that Gattorno had responded to the RaceTrac earlier in the day for a trespassing call and had encountered Knowles, who'd left when told to by Gattorno.

Knowles has had to be trespassed from the business multiple times in the past and was described as a "constant problem," with multiple customers complaining of harassment and aggressive pandhandling from Knowles, the report said.

Knowles was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. During a court appearance Monday, he was given a $91,000 bond and appointed a public defender.