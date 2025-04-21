Man charged with attempted murder in Fort Lauderdale shooting: Police

A man accused of shooting another man in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend was arrested on Monday, police said.
Willis Anthony Rellanos is being charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.
During his court hearing, a judge denied Rellanos' bond.
According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on Sunday morning, officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Southwest 1st Avenue.
Once at the scene, officers found an adult male and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
His identity was not disclosed.
Police said the Rellanos remained at the scene and was detained.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.