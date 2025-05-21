Man charged with burglary after being arrested by SWAT at apartment in Miami

SWAT teams on Wednesday arrested a man in Miami who is accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing a victim's belongings.

Peter Alexander Peraza, 35, is facing several charges including, third-degree grand theft, burglary with assault and strongarm robbery.

According to Miami Police, a search warrant was issued for the Bay Parc Apartments.

An arrest report said that during their search, Peraza fled his apartment unit by going through the balcony and scaling down the side of the building to other unit's balconies.

Video posted on Onlyindade captured Peraza scaling the building.

He eventually stopped at an apartment that was seven floors blew and entered it in an attempt to hide himself and escape officers, the report said.

The tenant of that apartment, the report said, was out of town but had cameras installed, notified the building's management about Peraza and told them to call the police.

SWAT units then entered the apartment and took Peraza into custody.

Miami Police said they were after Peraza for an incident that happened on April 1.

According to an arrest report, a burglary was reported at 10 SW South River Drive.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the victim was injured and was transported to the hospital, the report said.

The victim, the report said, told officers that his ex-girlfriend, Lillian Rebecca Goodman, and Peraza entered his apartment and Goodman demanded that he give her $2,000 to pay her rent.

At one point, Goodman told the victim "You don't know what I can do to you," when he refused to pay her, the report said.

The situation became more tense, the report said, when the victim noticed Peraza entering his apartment. He told officers that he recognized him when he was at a gym.

The victim then started to secretly record the encounter with his phone but Peraza grabbed it and the victim fell to the floor, the report said.

Peraza, the report said, started kicking the victim and told him "I can murder you."

He then went to the victim's roommate's room and started to go through their belongings, while Goodman took the victim's phone computer and watch, the report said.

The victim then saw an opportunity to flee the scene, the report said and decided to take the stairs to avoid being caught by the two while waiting for an elevator.

As he ran down the stairs, the victim broke his foot but continued to make his way to the front desk and told them to call the police, the report said.

During their investigation, detectives looked at surveillance video at the apartment that showed Peraza and Goodman getting into a white Jeep with the victim's stolen items.

Goodman was eventually arrested on April 16 and is facing the same charges as Peraza.

After breaking his foot, the victim needed to get two screws in his right foot. He cannot walk for three months and needs to attend therapy for six months, the report said.