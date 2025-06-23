Crime and Courts

Man charged with DUI manslaughter for 2020 Miami Gardens crash that killed 3

Richard Antoine, 47, is facing several charges, including three counts of DUI manslaughter

By Julian Quintana

Nearly five years after three people were killed in a crash in Miami Gardens, a man connected to the incident was arrested on Saturday.

Richard Antoine, 47, is facing several charges, including three counts of DUI manslaughter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge denied Antoine's bond.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place on Aug. 4, 2020, near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 204th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An arrest warrant said that Antoine was driving southbound on State Road 7 in the outside lane as he approached Northwest 204th Terrace when a second vehicle, a Nisan Altima, traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn.

The vehicles then collided outside the southbound lane and as the Nisan spun, a passenger in the back was ejected out of the car and landed on the southwest corner of the intersection, the warrant said.

After the Nisan came to a stop, the warrant said, the driver and another passenger were pronounced dead at the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue needed to use the Jaws of Life to remove their bodies from the car.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Bradenton 11 mins ago

Dual waterspouts seen on Bradenton waters

The driver was identified as Kazembe Colin Archer and the passenger was identified as Lashawn Verleen Robinson.

Tilda Yutelle Mitchell, the passenger who was ejected from the Nisan, also died.

When Antoine's car came to a stop after it overturned and struck a light pole, he was transported to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

While he was at the hospital, Antoine consented to a voluntary blood withdrawal and for his vehicle's electronic data to be downloaded, the warrant said.

The results of Antoine's blood revealed that he had THC in his system and his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, the warrant said.

Black box data from his car also revealed that he was driving at 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when he collided with the Nissan.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us