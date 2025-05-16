Crime and Courts

Man charged with hate crime for harassing Jewish students with whip in North Miami Beach: Police

It happened on May 5 at 11:29 a.m. outside of Yeshiva Toras Chaim.

By Briana Trujillo

A man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly harassed students at a Jewish school in North Miami Beach.

It happened on May 5 at 11:29 a.m. outside of Yeshiva Toras Chaim.

According to police, 24-year-old Jose Alfredo Garrido was caught on surveillance video picking something up from the ground and throwing it toward the field of the school, where students were playing.

Video "captured the defendant wearing black latex gloves carrying what appears to be a whip in his hands," an arrest report details.

Garrido allegedly approached two victims and made a statement that they didn't understand. Then, police said he tried to grab the kippah, a religious garment worn by Jews, off one of the victim's.

Garrido turned toward the victims and "appeared to take an aggressive stance continuing to harass both victims with the whip in his hands," the arrest report states.

Both victims walked away and reported what had happened to a school security guard.

Garrido allegedly then came back toward the school with a whip and wooden stick in his hands.

24-year-old Jose Alfredo Garrido

The security guard was able to take a close-up picture of the suspect, and police later arrested Garrido at his home.

When he was taken into custody, police said he had a small blue plastic baggie of suspected cocaine in his pocket.

He is charged with harassment/intimidation based on religious or ethnic heritage and possession of cocaine.

