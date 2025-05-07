Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 Pompano Beach shooting

A man was arrested on Monday, accused in a 2023 fatal double shooting at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

Neil Andrews, 19, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of removal of a serial number for a firearm.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on March 23, 2024, near the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two bodies were seen on the ground at the apartment and were identified as Joshua Moise and K-CI Octelus.

Moise's girlfriend, Bianca Garcia, said he was on his way to her apartment when she heard back-to-back gunshots before 11 a.m.

As the investigation continued, U.S. Marshals on April 9, 2024, took Andrews into custody while he was in Rapid, City South Dakota.

He was then extradited to Broward County on Monday and was charged with the fatal shootings.