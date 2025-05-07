Crime and Courts

Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 Pompano Beach shooting

Neil Andrews, 19, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of removal of a serial number for a firearm

By Julian Quintana

A man was arrested on Monday, accused in a 2023 fatal double shooting at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

Neil Andrews, 19, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of removal of a serial number for a firearm.

Neil Andrews

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on March 23, 2024, near the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue.

Two bodies were seen on the ground at the apartment and were identified as Joshua Moise and K-CI Octelus.

Moise's girlfriend, Bianca Garcia, said he was on his way to her apartment when she heard back-to-back gunshots before 11 a.m.

As the investigation continued, U.S. Marshals on April 9, 2024, took Andrews into custody while he was in Rapid, City South Dakota.

He was then extradited to Broward County on Monday and was charged with the fatal shootings.

