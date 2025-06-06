Man charged in multiple apartment contract fraud cases in Miami: Police

A South Florida man faces multiple criminal charges after being accused of multiple instances of apartment contract fraud, police said Friday.

Stefano Charitable, 34, was arrested on four different charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft of 3rd degree in regards to apartment contracts, according to the arrest reports.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said Charitable's scheme followed a typical pattern.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He started off by listing an apartment for rent. Then, claiming a deposit from the victim, from there he pushed the agreed on move-in day several times, and ultimately cut contact from the individual(s), reports showed.

Charitable is accused of stealing $2,000 from a couple on Jan. 11th of this year, $1,400 off another person on Oct. 23, 2024, $1,000 from another couple on July 24th, 2024, and $2,700 from an individual on July 18th, 2024.

From the four different cases included in the reports, the scheme took place at different addresses in Miami.

According to the reports, Charitable never had any authority or ownership over any of the used addresses and was usually registered as a visitor when conducting tours of the apartments.

He was located and taken into custody June 5th.