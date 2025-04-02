Man charged with murder after body found in cooler at Miami bar

A man accused of killing someone and leaving their body in a cooler at a bar in Miami was arrested on Wednesday, deputies said.

Oscar Rivera-Peraza was charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Friday, deputies arrived at the Chicagoan Bar, located at 10702 NW 7th Avenue after receiving reports of a body that was found in a cooler in the back of a business.

An arrest report said the victim was found within a Reddy Ice cooler and that an employee at the bar was alerted by Reddy Ice workers.

Deputies said blood was seen inside the cooler and on the victim's body.

During their investigation, Rivera-Peraza was identified after fraudulent identification credentials were left at the scene, the report said.

An autopsy, the report said, was performed on the victim by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiners Officer on Sunday, which determined the cause of death was homicidal violence.

The following day, Rivera-Peraza was found by deputies and he was taken in for questioning, the report said.

After waiving his Miranda Rights, the report said, Rivera-Peraza confessed to the homicide and detailed the victim's murder.

He told deputies that he armed himself with a metal pipe, struck the victim several times and then placed him in the cooler, the report said.

Rivera-Peraza was charged and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.