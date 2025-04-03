Man charged with murder after stabbing partner to death in Florida apartment

A man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his partner to death in what authorities are calling a case of domestic violence.

Carlos Yordanis Aldana, 38, a Cuban national, has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Yannelis de la Caridad Casales, with whom he had been in a relationship for six years.

According to police, Aldana and Casales had been living together for less than two weeks when the fatal attack occurred. Aldana had recently arrived in Jacksonville from Cuba after serving a three-year prison sentence.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about a man suffering from stab wounds to his leg and arm. A trail of blood led them to an apartment in Arlington, where they discovered Casales with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation and witness interviews, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Aldana. He was initially taken to a hospital for treatment before being transferred to Duval County Jail.

Casales and Aldana had maintained a long-distance relationship while he was incarcerated in Cuba. Casales, who had also immigrated from Cuba, was living in the U.S. under an I-220A visa.

Friends remember Casales as a joyful, vibrant woman. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover her funeral expenses.