Miramar

Man charged with murder in double shooting at Miramar business park

Darryle Durrell Everett, 37, faces first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted felony murder with a firearm

By NBC6

A man has been charged after shooting two people, killing one, at a business park in Miramar last month.

Darryle Durrell Everett, 37, faces first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted felony murder with a firearm in a shooting that happened June 25 at Coaster Furniture, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told police the victim, identified as 58-year-old Devon Blake, was buying lunch from a food truck that goes to the business daily when he was shot.

BSO
Booking photo of Darryle Durrell Everett
The witness saw a man wearing an orange shirt and a black mask approach Blake, take out a handgun, and shoot him in the back of the head, the affidavit stated. He then took off running.

Blake died days later at the hospital. A second person was injured in the leg.

Detectives found through their investigation that Everett was relieved from his position at Coaster Furniture in May. He used to be romantically involved with a fellow employee but they recently broke up. According to the affidavit, Everett recently met up with his ex to ask if she and Blake were together, but she told him they were only friends.

Police used cellphone data and surveillance footage to connect Everett to the shooting.

He was booked into Broward County's main jail without bond.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
