Man charged with murder in North Lauderdale double stabbing

A man accused of killing a woman during a double stabbing in North Lauderdale was arrested on Saturday, deputies said.

Vital Joseph, 56, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and burglary of a dwelling with a battery.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a stabling in the 1800 block of Runners Way.

Once at the scene, deputies and fire rescue crews found two women suffering from stab wounds.

Deputies said one of the victims, Maguy Pouye, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The second victim, Isabelle Joseph, was treated and was listed in critical condition.

During their investigation, it was determined that Joseph lived at the residence where the incident took place and was at one point in a relationship with Pouye.

Joseph was then arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department with help from the Florida Highway Patrol and he was taken to the Brevard County Jail.