Man charged with murder in Oakland Park domestic shooting: BSO

A man accused in a fatal shooting in Oakland Park was arrested, deputies said.

Calvin Dials, 22, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm.

Calvin Dials

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, deputies arrived near the 200 block of Northeast 35th Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

An arrest report said that a 911 caller told the dispatcher that her son shot someone in front of her home.

Once at the scene, deputies found a victim, identified as Alexander Davis, lying in a pool of blood on the driveway after appearing to suffer from multiple gunshots to his chest, the report said.

Davis was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, the report said, detectives spoke with a witness and another victim and took Dials to the BSO Safety building for questioning.

After searching his bag, detectives found a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm.

On Saturday, Dials was denied bond during a court appearance.