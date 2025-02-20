Miami-Dade County

Man charged with murder in shooting of 9-year-old boy in Florida City pleads not guilty

Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr., who was 19 at the time of the shooting but turned 20 last month, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Antavious Scott.

By Christian Colón

A man accused of killing a 9-year-old boy in a shooting in Florida City last year entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

Police said Scott was outside his apartment on West Lucy Street with friends when someone shot at them the night of Nov. 16, 2024.

Scott was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his back and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police said surveillance video showed two subjects driving nearby and casing the area with a firearm. The footage also captured the two walking in and fleeing back toward their vehicle around the time of the shooting.

Booking photo of Montreal Santovae Jackson Jr.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Montreal Santovae Jackson Jr.

According to an arrest report, detectives used the video and cellphone data to connect Jackson to the murder. He was arrested last month.

Jackson is being held in jail until his trial.

