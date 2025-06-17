Man charged with murder in SW Miami-Dade double stabbing

A man accused of killing one person and injuring another during a stabbing in Southwest Miami-Dade was arrested on Monday.

Jorge Pau-Figueroa, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a TD Bank in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue after receiving reports of a suspect armed with a knife.

An arrest report said deputies then found two victims suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men was taken in stable condition, while the other victim was transported in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

As deputies continued to investigate, the report said Pau-Figueroa and the two victims knew each other and got into an argument.

As the argument escalated, Pau-Figueroa pulled out a knife, cut the surviving victim and stabbed the deceased victim in the head, the report said.

Surveillance video captured the intense moments after the stabbing, where a man was seen running in the middle of the street down Bird Road.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and MDSO confirmed that the surviving victim boarded a bus.

When deputies stopped Pau-Figueroa, they took away two fixed-blade knives that were in his waistband, the report said. One of the blades had blood on it.

He was then taken to the MDSO Homicide Bureau, where he waived his rights and confessed to the stabbing, the report said.

Pau-Figueroa is expected to appear in court sometime on Tuesday.