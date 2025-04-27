A man was arrested on Sunday after being accused of killing a woman in The Hammocks, deputies said.

Joy Chandra Nath, 27, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and child abuse.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, a woman in the area was able to flag down a deputy and told them that their 3-year-old granddaughter was found by a neighbor walking alone in the parking lot at a residential complex.

An arrest report said the neighbor was able to take the child to her grandmother.

Once in the care of her grandmother, the child, the report said, appeared to have dried blood on her face and her clothes.

Multiple units were then called to the scene in an attempt to search for the child's mother who was not at her home.

During their investigation, the report said, deputies found the victim's vehicle and saw suspected blood in the passenger seat and what appeared to be a body that was covered in blankets.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they pronounced the woman deceased.

Her identity has not been released by MDSO.

After taking the body to the Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that the victim suffered sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and upper extremities, the report said.

As deputies continued to investigate the incident, it was revealed that the victim left the home with her daughter before the child was found alone, the report said.

When deputies made contact with the victim's daughter, the report said, she told them that her mother was with Nath and that the victim was hit in the head and was sleeping.

The victim's family told deputies that Nath was her ex-boyfriend and he would stalk and follow her, the report said. She also had a restraining order against him.

It was also revealed that on Friday, Nath visited Dolphin Mall where the victim was with her new boyfriend and a verbal altercation broke out between them, the report said.

On Sunday, deputies saw Nath's vehicle arriving at the complex and a traffic stop was initiated.

Once he was pulled over, Nath told deputies that he had the victim's belongings and was on his way to return them, the report said. Deputies noticed that he had scratches on his arms, face and neck.

Nath was then taken in for questioning and told deputies that he was with the victim and her daughter at a restaurant before she disappeared, the report said.

Nath, the report said, told deputies that the three then went to a Starbucks to have breakfast and that the victim gave him her purse, which included her cellphone.

When they went their separate ways, Nath said the victim's brother called him and told him she was missing, the report said.

Nath said he then decided to go to her home and check up on her and return her belongings.

Utilizing cellphone data, detectives concluded that the person who killed the victim would have her phone because the data revealed that she was originally at her home and then the phone traveled to Nath's home and then returned to where she was found deceased, the report said.

Nath was then taken into custody and was charged with the victim's murder.