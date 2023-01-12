Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl at Kendall Ice Arena

Police in Miami-Dade arrested a man who they said sexually assaulted a teen girl at a sports complex in Kendall.

Angel Diaz, 27, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16, molestation of a child under the age of 16 and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Diaz and the teen met in September 2020 at Kendall Ice Arena when she was 13-year-old.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The two exchanged phone numbers and eventually kissed at the facility, with the victim saying Diaz had fondled her, the report said.

The victim told police that Diaz and her had consensual sex in October 2020 in a small room at the facility, the report said.

Diaz denied having a relationship with the victim and was later charged. He was released on $22,500 bond.