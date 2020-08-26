Broward

Man Charged With Shooting at BSO Detective During Investigation

Detectives were conducting surveillance Aug. 18 when Marquel Mathis exited an apartment and noticed them, officials said

700070669RR070_Baltimore_Ra
Getty Images

A South Florida man accused of firing a gun at a detective during a drug investigation last week has surrendered to authorities.

Marquel Mathis, 26, of Pompano Beach, surrendered Monday night, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Detectives were conducting surveillance Aug. 18 when Mathis exited an apartment and noticed them, officials said. One of the detectives identified himself as law enforcement to Mathis, who pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, investigators said. The shot missed the detective, striking a wall next to him.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Indoor Dining to Resume in Miami-Dade, Video Catches Amazon Driver Striking Customer

Florida 3 hours ago

‘It's Up To You': FSU President Issues Warning After Student Arrests During Pandemic

Mathis went back inside the apartment and then escaped on foot. Investigators said a firearm was recovered on scene.

Mathis was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingBSO
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us