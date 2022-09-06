Man Charged with Threatening to Rape Female Uber Driver in Pinecrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened to rape a female Uber driver in Pinecrest, according to an arrest report.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Monday when the victim picked up 21-year-old Matthew Manuel Ferro near the 9200 block of SW 227th Street in Cutler Bay. The Uber was requested by a man with a different name, the arrest report said.

According to the arrest report, as the victim drove north toward Pinecrest, Ferro began to take off his clothes in the backseat of the Uber until he was fully naked.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ferro then exposed himself to the driver and asked her to touch him, but she refused. He then tried to force her hand onto him while he was inappropriately touching himself, the arrest report said.

As she was driving, the victim told Ferro she was calling 911 and he became aggressive toward her. According to the arrest report, he attempted to hit the victim and take her phone by force.

The victim told police she was afraid for her life and was receiving threats from Ferro that he was going to hurt her. The arrest report states he threatened to rape and kill her.

The Uber driver pulled over at SW 106th Street and 67th Avenue and Ferro got out of the car. The driver then proceeded to lock the doors of the vehicle before Ferro tried to make his way back inside. She then drove off, the arrest report said.

The Pinecrest Police Department canvassed the area and found Ferro between 117th Street and 67th Avenue. After being positively identified he was transported to the police station.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was requested to evaluate the bruises on Ferro's back and the drugs in his system, the arrest report stated.

After a brief interview with police, Ferro was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to his arrest report, Ferro is facing one count of attempted kidnapping, one count of attempted sexual battery by threat, one count of strong arm robbery, and one count of battery from one/two prior convictions.