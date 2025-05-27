Man charged with video voyeurism after filming blacked out woman in Miami Gardens: Police

A man accused of filming a woman at a party in Miami Gardens who was blacked out and threatened to post videos online was arrested on Monday, police said.

Leroy Donald was charged with video voyeurism.

According to Miami Gardens Police, on August 22, 2024, the victim arrived at the police department to report an incident that happened to her at a gathering on July 17, 2024.

An arrest report said the victim told officers that she was so intoxicated during the event that she blacked out.

While she was unconscious, she said several videos and photos of her exposed genitalia were taken by Donald, the report said.

Following the incident, the report said, Donald contacted the victim a month after and attempted to establish a relationship with her.

When the victim said she didn't want to, Donald threatened by saying he would post the photos and videos of her on social media, the report said.

Months after the incident, Donald, the report said, came to the police station on Monday and told officers his side of the story.

He said the victim and he were in a relationship that started in April 2024 and lasted until August, the report said.

Donald was then arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.