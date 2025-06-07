Man charged with with premeditated murder for stabbing in Hollywood: Police

A man was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing someone in Hollywood, police said.

Cassidy Richard Ingram, 32, was charged with premeditated murder and robbery with a weapon, records showed.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the 1800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Once at the scene, a victim with injuries was found and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

As police continued to investigate the stabbing, Ingram was eventually found and taken into custody.