Man charged with with premeditated murder for stabbing in Hollywood: Police

A man was arrested Friday after being accused of stabbing someone in Hollywood, police said.
Cassidy Richard Ingram, 32, was charged with premeditated murder and robbery with a weapon, records showed.
According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the 1800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
Once at the scene, a victim with injuries was found and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
As police continued to investigate the stabbing, Ingram was eventually found and taken into custody.