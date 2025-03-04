Man claims he was set up for arrest by ex and Homestead officer she was dating

A man who said he was set up by his ex girlfriend and the Homestead Police officer she was romantically involved with is now suing the city claiming he was falsely arrested.

Julio Trejo said he was involved in a custody battle with the mother of his kids, who filed a restraining order against him and claimed he violated the order.

That's when Trejo's attorney said the ex-girlfriend turned to Homestead Police and the detective assigned to her case, Pedro Perez, who became romantically involved with her.

"He sold his badge and he sold out the integrity of the police department to satisfy himself romantically," said Trejo's attorney, Michael Pizzi.

Trejo shared text messages he obtained through a Homestead Police public records request allegedly showing Det. Perez messaging her on his work cell.

"So do you want me to try to get him before next Friday?" Perez asked.

"Can you do it Friday morning that way he misses his hearing and the judge will grant the restraining order," the ex-girlfriend responded.

Trejo was arrested that Friday, July 14th, 2023, at a family court hearing and accused of aggravated stalking and violating the injunction.

Police body camera footage captured the arrest, and Trejo said the man who placed him in handcuffs was Trejo.

"I spent five days in jail and I was issued an ankle monitor for two months as a result of the aggravated stalking charge," Trejo said.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the aggravated stalking charge filed by his ex-girlfriend, but he said the wrongful arrest cost him his job and valuable time with his three kids.

"I feel like she more took advantage of the situation to screw me over, but at the end of the day he is the one that swore an oath. He is the one that has to uphold the Constitution that he swore to that he is abusing," Trejo said.

Homestead Police released a statement about the lawsuit on Tuesday.

"Following an internal investigation, the allegations of officer misconduct were sustained against the officer. He was subjected to disciplinary action, including a transfer and change of classification, as well as a suspension," the statement read. "At this time, as the matter is subject to pending litigation, the Homestead Police Department will make no further comments on this case. We remain committed to accountability and serving with integrity."