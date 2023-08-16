Man claims self defense for shooting at 4 Miami-Dade Police officers in 2020

Three years after four Miami-Dade police officers were shot at outside a home in southwest Miami-Dade, the accused shooter has headed to trial.

Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, along with three other counts of shooting a deadly missile.

The 25-year-old Lopez, who could end up spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted, is claiming he shot at the officers in self-defense, his attorneys told NBC6.

Miami-Dade Corrections Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez

On Wednesday, one of the officers who Lopez shot at told a jury he and several other officers were working undercover that August of 2020. They were looking for a person of interest on a homicide case.

Instead, the officers stumbled upon Lopez. Sgt. Pedro Hernandez told the jury they recognized Lopez but he wasn’t the person they were looking for.

"When I approached him, everything happened relatively quick. I was probably one car distance away. I realized I have dealt with him before," Hernandez testified.

Hernandez said Lopez pulled out a gun, and he yelled "police!" to make his presence known, since he was in undercover clothing including a black vest, jeans and sneakers.

"When you saw the firearm, why didn’t you just keep driving?" a defense attorney asked.

"He was real close, shots were fired at me. My instinct was unholster my firearm, return fire, and the best way to do that was outside the vehicle," Hernandez said.

The situation escalated when Lopez allegedly began shooting at the undercover vehicles. Hernandez recalled the scene was so chaotic, he didn’t even put his cruiser in park.

‘’Mr. Lopez fired at me while I was approaching and when I jumped out of the car, that is when I returned fire,’’ said Hernandez.

Defense attorneys said Lopez acted in self-defense once he noticed people approaching him.

Lopez's attorney argued that what actually happened is unclear, since officers hadn't turned their body cameras on.

"And of course because we don’t have body worn footage in this case, there's no way to collaborate what you are saying," a defense attorney said.

"The last thing I was worried about was the body worn camera," Hernandez replied.

One of the body cameras was found on the ground. Lopez fled but was taken into custody shortly after the incident.