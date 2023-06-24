Man claims to be from Office Depot, breaks into Pembroke Pines home and leaves woman injured

A Pembroke Pines woman is recovering from her injuries after a man claiming to be from Office Depot attacked her at home during a home invasion and robbery attempt.

According to a press release by the victim’s lawyer, security cameras captured the moment the man forcibly entered the home, throwing the woman on the floor in order to gain access and steal items from the home.



The victim received medical treatment at the emergency room of a local area hospital and has since been released, the victim’s lawyer said.



A public records search showed Sadiki Washington, 40, of Miramar, was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and assault.



According to the victim's attorney, Adam David Ingber, the suspect was not acting on his own behalf but rather for Home Depot, alleging that Washington was there to rob for the retailer.



"Given the circumstances, it appears that Office Depot failed to properly train or vet their agents and employees, and that this is likely part of a pattern of disregard for the safety of their customers to outsource and save costs. The use of force here was just too ready to be an isolated incident." Mr. Ingber said.

Ingber said that under the legal principles of Assignment and Delegation, "Office Depot cannot absolve itself of its responsibilities to its customers merely by outsourcing the task. Certain legal obligations are non-delegable, and even when Office Depot contracts someone else to fulfill these duties, Office Depot remains accountable until its own obligations are fulfilled."

"Ms. Osorio is in great physical pain today, but on top of that, she is feeling violated and afraid, unsafe within the former sanctity of her own home. Office Depot's recklessness had destroyed Ms. Osorio's sense of security. She was severely traumatized by the incident and asks for privacy. She wanted to share the video because she is afraid of this man and because she wants others to know of these reckless practices so they will not also fall victim to corporate viollence. "

"We will prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law. Office Depot's lack of care here is shocking," Ingber said.