Man Claims Uber Driver Held Him at Gun Point Outside SW Florida Shopping Center

A man says he was held at gunpoint by a person he thought was an Uber driver following an argument outside a Southwest Florida shopping center.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV said the incident took place Thursday morning at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers.

The man involved told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies he was waiting outside for 30 minutes when a car matching the description of his Uber ride arrived.

The victim and the new driver got into an argument about his wait, when the driver allegedly got out of the car and went to the trunk before pulling out a gun. The victim ran from the scene and called 911 from a nearby bar.

The driver spoke mostly Spanish during the incident, according to the victim. Deputies say there were no witnesses and cameras may have captured images of the car involved, but not the alleged argument.

Uber has not responded to Lee County Sheriff’s deputies for more information about the alleged car involved.