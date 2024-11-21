Crime and Courts

Man confessed to four armed robberies in one day in Miami: Police

The crime spree sprawled throughout downtown Miami and started around 3 a.m. Monday.

By Kim Wynne

A man is now in jail for a string of back-to-back armed robberies and a carjacking in Miami that all happened within 24 hours.

Carlos Orlando Sainz, 46, confessed to four different armed robberies in one day, police said.

Investigators say Sainz, who is homeless, walked into CVS on Southeast Third Avenue and Second Street, where an employee told him to leave, claiming he had stolen from there before.

Booking photo of Carlos Orlando Sainz
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Carlos Orlando Sainz

The arrest report stated that the suspect got angry and pulled out a knife, then stole the cash register and ran out.

Police say two people saw him and chased him, taking back the register and taking the knife away.

At around 9 p.m., the second robbery happened about 10 minutes away on Northeast Miami Place and 17th Street, where police say Sainz and another man stole a man’s scooter at knifepoint then rode off.

Two and half hours later, an arrest report stated the suspect rode the stolen scooter another 13 minutes away to Walgreens on Southwest Second Avenue and 13th Street.

Police say he pulled out a knife and told a worker to open the register, where he stole about $135 then left.

And just after 5:30 Tuesday morning, he struck again, allegedly pulling a knife on a woman and stealing her purse and cellphone near Northeast 29th Street and 1st Avenue.

Investigators say they were able to find the suspect by tracking the woman’s cell phone.

Sainz was charged with four counts of armed robbery. He remains booked in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

