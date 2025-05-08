Man convicted in 2013 North Miami motel murder avoids death sentence

A man convicted of ambushing and killing another man outside a North Miami motel back in 2013 in a shocking murder that was caught on camera has avoided the death penalty.

Jurors on Thursday recommended Anthawn Ragan, 30, serve life in prison rather than face the death penalty, more than a decade after the killing.

It took jurors less than two hours to reach their decision after the penalty trial. Ragan smiled as the verdict was read in the courtroom.

Ragan was found guilty last month of of murdering 21-year-old Luis Perez at the Motel 7 at 13445 Northwest 7th Avenue on Nov. 1, 2013.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Ragan skipped away like a child. They added that there was no apparent motive and no known connection between Perez and Ragan.

Just days after the shooting of Perez, on Nov. 9, 2013, authorities said Ragan and another suspect robbed a Royal Castle restaurant in North Miami at gunpoint.

Ragan is also awaiting trial in another shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy at his family's nail salon that happened less than two weeks after the Royal Castle robbery.

Police said Ragan and another man barged into the Hong Kong nail salon at 14832 Northwest 7th Avenue and shot the boy and his father, Hai Vu, who survived.

Ragan has pleaded not guilty in the Vu shooting.