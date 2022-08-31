Man Convicted in 2017 Murder of MMA Fighter Inside South Florida Home

A man was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 murder of a mixed martial arts fighter inside a Palm Beach County home.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Roberto Ortiz, 23, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the robbery that occurred in Boca Raton that led to the death of 25-year-old Aaron Rajman.

Ortiz was one of three people arrested several months after the July 3, 2017 incident who was later charged. Two of the others arrested, Jace Swinton and Summer Church, were found guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials said an altercation ensued with Rajman, known as the only orthodox Jewish professional MMA fighter, and he was fatally shot before Ortiz and Swinton fled the scene.

"This was no random act of violence,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement at the time of the arrests. "Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family."