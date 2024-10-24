Man convicted in 2019 killing of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway faces sentencing

The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway back in 2019 will learn his fate Thursday.

A sentencing hearing is being held in a Miami-Dade courtroom for Kadel Piedrahita, who faces up to life in prison.

Piedrahita, 46, was found guilty by a jury last month of second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the killing of 48-year-old Alex Palencia in the Aug. 14, 2019 incident.

Palencia was part of a group of cyclists that included Piedrahita's son. Piedrahita would follow the group on a motorcycle, often filming or going on Facebook Live.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

NBC6 Kadel Piedrahita testifies on Sept. 12, 2024.

Police said Piedrahita was next to the bicycle riders when there was an argument and shots were fired. Cellphone video showed the encounter on the Causeway as several men are fighting when a gunshot is fired.

Piedrahita and Palencia had been involved in a previous argument before the day of the shooting.

At his trial, Piedrahita took the stand in his own defense, saying the shooting was self-defense as he was being attacked by Palencia and two other men.

He also claimed he opened fire because the victim also had a firearm.

But prosecutors claimed Piedrahita could have walked away from the men during the encounter. They also said he wasn't seriously injured in the encounter.

Prosecutors brought up multiple times throughout the trial how the defendant posted an angry video on social media the night before the murder about Palencia.