Florida Man Coughed, Spit in Best Buy After Refusing to Wear Mask: Deputies

Indian River Sheriff’s Office officials say Alton Ashby dumped a package of masks on the floor and refused to leave

Sheriff’s deputies on Florida’s Treasure Coast say a man went into a Best Buy store and “coughed, sneezed, and spit” after being asked to put a mask on.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 51-year-old Alton Ashby went into a Vero Beach location on Saturday and was asked by an employee to put a mask on. Indian River Sheriff’s Office officials say Ashby dumped a package of masks on the floor and refused to leave.

Authorities say Ashby began to sneeze, cough and spit on surfaces around the store before spraying a soda around the front of the store and walking out.

Ashby told deputies he was “upset” and was “going through a lot this year and got carried away at the store.”

Ashby was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and released on $500 bond.

