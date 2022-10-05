lauderhill

Man Crashes Car After Getting Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A man who was shot and tried to drive himself to the hospital crashed into another vehicle Wednesday in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police responded after 7 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 12 Street and North State Road 7 after receiving a 911 call of a shooting.

The victim was near the Valero gas station when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck, police said.

The man attempted to drive himself to the hospital when he crashed into another car.

He was taken to Broward Medical Health Center in serious condition, police said.

Police didn't have any information on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

