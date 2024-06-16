Man crashes into police car during chase in NW Miami-Dade

A man was taken into custody Sunday after he crashed into a police car during a chase in NW Miami-Dade.

It all started in the area of NW 35th Avenue and 101 Street when a Miami-Dade police sergeant saw a woman in a struggle with a man, who was allegedly trying to force her into his vehicle.

The man then fled the area and while doing so, struck a marked MDPD vehicle, according to police. After a short vehicular pursuit, he reportedly bailed out of his car and ran off.

The man was later caught by officers in Opa-locka, who took him into custody. There were no injuries reported.