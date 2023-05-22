Man Crashes Into Wilton Manors Rabbit Statue, Admits to Multiple Vandalisms: Police

A man who was caught on camera intentionally crashing into a large blue rabbit statue in Wilton Manors later admitted to multiple vandalism incidents in the city, police said.

Wilton Manors Police officials said officers had responded to a vandalism call at Justin Flippen Park at 2109 Wilton Drive around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that a driver appeared to intentionally drive into a large "Thunder Blue" rabbit statue at the park.

Surveillance footage from nearby showed the car travel off the road and collide with the statue.

The video showed the driver stop and reattach a part of the car that fell off before leaving the scene.

Police said offers quickly found the vehicle and arrested the driver, who they identified as 49-year-old Derek Alan Modrok.

Wilton Manors Police Derek Alan Modrok

Modrok admitted to being responsible for multiple vandalisms in the city, including a sign at Justin Flippen Park on May 16 and a popsicle statue at Rachel Richardson Park on May 18, police said.

Police said the incidents don't appear to be motivated by hate or bias.

Modrok was charged with three counts of criminal mischief.