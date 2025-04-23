Miami Beach

Man crawled into valet to steal $2M worth of luxury cars from Miami Beach hotel: Police

Gregory Yearty Jr., 24, is now facing four counts of grand theft.

Miami Beach police have arrested a man who they say stole four luxury cars last year from the parking garage of the Setai Hotel.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect apparently trying to avoid detection as he crawls his way into a valet key room last July at the hotel on Collins Avenue.

The man left the room with key fobs used to steal four high-end vehicles, totaling nearly $2 million, from the parking garage. Some of the vehicles stolen included a blue Rolls Royce and a gray Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Authorities said the theft happened when a black Cadillac Escalade trailed one of the cars that would later be reported stolen into the parking garage. Once inside the garage, two men got out of the Escalade and drove off with two vehicles.

 Yearty "returned a few hours later, at approximately 5:48 a.m., and stole two additional vehicles," police said.

Though police said the suspect had accomplices, it does not appear that any other arrests have been made.

