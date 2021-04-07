Fort Lauderdale

Man Critical After Crane Partially Collapses, Hits Electrical Wires in Fort Lauderdale

Man on ground hurt when crane made contact with electrical wires, officials said

A man was critically injured after a crane made contact with electrical wires when it partially collapsed in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a building in the 300 block of Southwest 2nd Street.

Footage showed the crane up against the building with some debris on the ground.

Officials said the man who was on the ground was injured when the crane made contact with electrical wires. He was taken to Broward Health as a trauma alert, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

