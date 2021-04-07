Man Critical After Crane Partially Collapses, Hits Electrical Wires in Fort Lauderdale

A man was critically injured after a crane made contact with electrical wires when it partially collapsed in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at a building in the 300 block of Southwest 2nd Street.

Footage showed the crane up against the building with some debris on the ground.

On the scene of a crane collapse and electrical explosion along Himmarsheee Street in #FortLauderdale. One man is in critical condition. I’ll bring you more updates on @nbc6 at noon. pic.twitter.com/OYHQZgZ5Dd — Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) April 7, 2021

Officials said the man who was on the ground was injured when the crane made contact with electrical wires. He was taken to Broward Health as a trauma alert, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

