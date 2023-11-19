Miami-Dade

Man critically injured after vicious attack by 3 American bulldogs in his own backyard

The man needed to be airlifted to a hospital near by, where he is now in critical but stable condition.

By NBC6

033119 Miami Gardens Police FL
NBC 6

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after three American bulldogs viciously attacked him in his Miami Gardens home on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers found the man in serious condition in his backyard in the 3400 block of NW 175th street and called for air transport. 

Miami-Dade County Animal Services assisted officers at the scene and said three brown and white American bulldogs, one male and two females, were involved in the incident.  

According to Animal Services, the  homeowner was viciously attacked by his son's three dogs that were on the property and he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center for further medical evaluation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The three dogs were removed by Animal Services at the request of their owner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us