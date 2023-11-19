Man critically injured after vicious attack by 3 American bulldogs in his own backyard

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after three American bulldogs viciously attacked him in his Miami Gardens home on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers found the man in serious condition in his backyard in the 3400 block of NW 175th street and called for air transport.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services assisted officers at the scene and said three brown and white American bulldogs, one male and two females, were involved in the incident.

According to Animal Services, the homeowner was viciously attacked by his son's three dogs that were on the property and he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center for further medical evaluation.

The three dogs were removed by Animal Services at the request of their owner.

This is an ongoing investigation.