Man Critically Injured, Woman Detained After Shooting at Florida City Motel

Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a Days Inn and encountered a woman who said she'd shot a man inside her motel room

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A man was critically injured and a woman was being detained after a shooting at a motel in Florida City Thursday.

The shooting happened at the Days Inn at 124 East Palm Drive.

Florida City Police officials said officers responded and encountered a woman who said she'd shot a man inside her motel room.

There was a large amount of blood at the scene but the man was initially nowhere to be found, police said.

A police helicopter and K-9 responded and the man was found in the brush surrounding the motel. He was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma in critical condition.

The woman was detained at the scene. Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

