Man Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Triple Shooting in Pembroke Park: BSO

One man was killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park Monday night.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street. Pembroke Park Police responded and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

BSO Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead at the scene. The two surviving victims were transported to an area hospital. The identities of the victims were not released nor was the condition of the surviving victims.

Resident Richard White said he was just turning in for the night in his first floor unit at the Crosswinds Apartments when someone opened fire outside his door.

“When I heard the shots, I laid in the bed, and my daughter came in the room. She’s like, ‘you heard that?’ She’s like ‘is that firecrackers or gunshots?’ I was like, ‘well, hopefully it’s fireworks, ‘cause we’ll find out in a minute,'" White said. "And literally like four minutes later, that’s when the whole building erupted and it was like, it’s somebody dead on the stairwell and there was two other people in the alley way.”

Cellphone footage showed a gun on the floor near the victim's body and paramedics assisting the other two victims.

“You don’t never believe it’s gonna happen your area, you know it could happen anywhere, violence could happen everywhere. But just for it to happen in your building to be that close, it’s just a eye-opener," White said. "Life is really important and precious."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.