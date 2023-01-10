Man Dead, 2 Suspects Wounded After Robbery Ends in Shootout in Pembroke Park: BSO

One man was killed and two suspects were hospitalized and later arrested after a robbery led to a shootout at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park Monday night, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street. Pembroke Park Police responded and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

BSO Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead at the scene. The two survivors were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators discovered that the two survivors, 32-year-old Samuel Johnson and 29-year-old Israel Griffin, had robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At some point, gunfire was exchanged and the victim, whose identity wasn't released, was killed.

Griffin and Johnson were expected to survive and face charges of murder, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

The shooting had many in the area stunned, including resident Richard White, who said he was just turning in for the night in his first floor unit at the Crosswinds Apartments when someone opened fire outside his door.

Footage shows first responders at the scene of a triple shooting in Pembroke Park that left a man dead.

“When I heard the shots, I laid in the bed, and my daughter came in the room. She’s like, ‘you heard that?’ She’s like ‘is that firecrackers or gunshots?’ I was like, ‘well, hopefully it’s fireworks, ‘cause we’ll find out in a minute,'" White said. "And literally like four minutes later, that’s when the whole building erupted and it was like, it’s somebody dead on the stairwell and there was two other people in the alley way.”

Cellphone footage showed a gun on the floor near the victim's body and paramedics assisting the other two men.

“You don’t never believe it’s gonna happen your area, you know it could happen anywhere, violence could happen everywhere. But just for it to happen in your building to be that close, it’s just a eye-opener," White said. "Life is really important and precious."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.