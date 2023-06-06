‘He couldn't find his way out': Legally blind man dead after fire in Brownsville home

A man who family members say is legally blind died after a fire erupted in his Brownsville home Tuesday.

Here’s some video of the scene. Looks like fire rescue is getting ready to clear out https://t.co/EP3wBgxJqH pic.twitter.com/hRX9VRbhi6 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) June 6, 2023

According to Miami-Dade police, the man was the only occupant in the house and he was confirmed dead on the scene.

Police do not suspect any foul play, and said that the fire appeared to be accidental.

Jack Vedrine said his father, Jean Belance, was the man killed in the fire. He lived alone.

Vedrine said his father was legally blind and that contributed to his death in the fire.

"He couldn't find his way out the room," he said.

While he’s not sure how the fire started, he believes it may have been something electrical that caught his father’s mattress on fire.

"He was a great father and a great grandfather and he helped everybody he can," Vedrine said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I love him and it was wrong to leave the way he left," Vedrine said. "He didn’t deserve it."