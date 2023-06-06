Miami-Dade

Man dead after shooting in NE Miami-Dade neighborhood

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of someone shot at 20820 Northeast 12th Court around 9:45 p.m. Monday

By Lorena Inclan and NBC6

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Northeast Miami-Dade Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of someone shot at 20820 Northeast 12th Court around 9:45 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, he died from his injuries. He was identified as 21-year-old Henry Junior Pericles.

Miami-Dade Police
Henry Junior Pericles

Neighbors said they were startled by the gunshots.

"I’ve been living here since I was a junior in high school, I actually went to Krop [Senior High School] right around the corner and I’ve never had any accidents here, there’s never been police as much as there is right now," Alvaro Vazquez said.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau is still investigating the incident but so far don't have a motive or possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

