Man Dead After Attempted Murder-Suicide in West Little River

The Miami-Dade Police Department says a woman was shot and another person is dead after an attempted murder suicide Saturday.

It happened at the South Point apartment complex on Northwest 79th Street in West Little River.

At last word from investigators, the woman survived the shooting, while the suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted injury.

Police tell NBC 6 a male juvenile may have been in the home at the time of the incident.

“This is a pretty quiet community,” said one neighbor. “… Nothing really happens here. I heard that it's a young lady who lives in my apartment complex on the second floor and her face was bloody. But that's pretty much all that I have or heard.”