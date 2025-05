A person was killed after shots were fired Saturday night in Gladeview, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 65th Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity was not disclosed.

An investigation into the fatal shooting remains active.