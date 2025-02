A man was killed Saturday night during a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene at Southwest 255 Street in Naranja.

According to deputies, they found several vehicles that were shot up at the scene.

MDSO said that the victim's friends took him to a nearby urgent care, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Deputies are searching for a suspect.